Police uncover scheme in Odesa region to traffic 147 conscripts abroad as sailors

In Odesa region, police have uncovered a scheme for the illegal trafficking of men abroad under the guise of sailors and detained the organizer, the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"An active border guard inspector, who acted in conspiracy with representatives of crewing companies and marine agents, was involved in its organization. The dealers issued forged sailor documents, fictitious employment contracts, and crew lists to conscript men, which allowed them to leave the territory of Ukraine on river vessels under the guise of crew members," a report on the National Police website reads.

It is noted that the cost of the "service" was $7,300, and 147 people left in this manner.

According to the investigation materials, the border guard involved his father—the director of a crewing company—as well as other individuals from among marine agents and employees of crewing enterprises in the illegal activity. The participants in the scheme issued forged sailor documents to "clients." This allowed them to leave the territory of Ukraine on river vessels under the guise of crew members.

Law enforcement officers documented several episodes of receiving funds. The organizer was detained while receiving another tranche of $6,000 from a conscript who was to be provided a position on a vessel under the guise of a motorman and unhindered crossing of the state border.

According to the police, on the day of the arrest, law enforcement officers conducted 13 searches at the residences and workplaces of the scheme participants, in cars, offices, and warehouses. Computer equipment, mobile phones, seals, draft notes, vessel documentation, marine certificates, forged contracts, crew lists, and other material evidence confirming the functioning of the illegal mechanism were seized.

Currently, based on the evidence obtained, the organizer has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence) and Part 3 of Article 332 (illegal trafficking of persons across the state border) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure for him—detention with the right to post more than UAH 2.6 million in bail.

Further measures are being taken to bring other participants in the scheme to justice. The case materials have now been transferred to the SBI for further investigation. The Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office provides procedural guidance in the criminal proceedings.

The criminal scheme was uncovered by operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Odesa Region, investigators of the regional police together with employees of the "South" internal and personal security department of the State Border Guard Service.