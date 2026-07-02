Some 52,500 people, including nearly 4,500 children, shelter at Kyiv metro stations overnight

The Kyiv Metro recorded its highest number of people using the subway system as a shelter during an air raid alert since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"On the night of July 2, during a massive shelling of Kyiv, 52,500 people were at metro stations, including nearly 4,500 children. This is the highest figure in recent years," the metro’s press service reported on Telegram on Thursday.

The press service reminded that during an air raid alert, 46 underground stations operate as shelters, and all vestibules are open for entry. "Usually, a smaller number of people are at central stations during an air raid alert. Therefore, we recommend, if possible, using them during danger," the press service added.