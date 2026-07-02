Russia air strike kills 1, injures 5 in Shevchenkove of Kharkiv region – official

Russian forces struck the village of Shevchenkove in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb on Thursday morning, leaving one resident dead and others injured, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubov reported.

"As a result of this strike, a 76-year-old man was killed. Another five people were injured: a 70-year-old man and a 52-year-old man sustained blast injuries, while a 47-year-old woman, a 52-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, a private house was damaged in the village.