URCS eliminates consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are working at the sites of liquidating the consequences of a massive combined Russian air attack on the capital.

"Kyiv: a rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross is working at the sites of liquidating the consequences of a massive Russian attack. Volunteers are acting in coordination with rescue services, providing necessary assistance to victims," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Rescue and emergency operations are ongoing.

As reported, as a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv on Thursday night, 13 people were killed and 86 were injured, 70 of whom have been hospitalized.