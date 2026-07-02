Ukraine ready to develop security partnership with Japan, primarily in drone technologies – Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, during a visit to Tokyo, provided information on the consequences of a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv and discussed the possibility of security cooperation, particularly in the field of advanced drone technologies, the ministry’s press service reported.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine AndriySybiha and Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Strategic Affairs Oleksandr Kamyshin held meaningful and productive talks in Tokyo with Minister of Defense of Japan Shinjiro Koizumi. The Ukrainian foreign minister briefed Minister Koizumi on the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv and its consequences," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said in a message on Telegram on Thursday.

Sybiha pointed out that the Russian strategic bombers that launched cruise missiles at civilians in Kyiv "took off from an airbase in Russia’s Amur region – not far from Japan. This proves once again that Russia’s war against Ukraine is not distant for Japan."

According to him, the security of Ukraine and Japan, as well as the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, is directly interconnected. "First of all, this is due to Russia’s deepening involvement of North Korea in the war against Ukraine, as well as what Moscow provides to Pyongyang in return," Sybiha said

The ministers discussed shared security challenges, Ukraine’s unique experience, and ways to develop cooperation in detail. Sybiha also briefed the Japanese defense minister on Ukraine’s peace efforts, the situation on the battlefield, and the achievements of the Ukrainian defense industry.

"Ukraine is ready to develop a security partnership with Japan, primarily in the field of advanced drone technologies. We also discussed the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, its expected results, and further contacts," Sybiha added.

The minister thanked Japan, its government, and its people for their comprehensive support of Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion.