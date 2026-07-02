Illusions about near end of war deceptive - Zaluzhny on latest Russian attack

The night shelling of Ukraine by Russia indicates the Russian side’s unwillingness to end the war and the illusoriness of its near end, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021-2024) Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"Russia shows its ‘desire’ for peace again and again. Meanly killing civilians at night, destroying residential buildings of peaceful people. Such massive shelling is yet more proof that illusions about a near end of the war are deceptive," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Thursday morning.

He emphasized that our partners must understand this same reality. "It is necessary to increase pressure on Russia so that the price of the war becomes too high for it," Zaluzhny said, expressing gratitude to "everyone who saves and protects" and condolences to the families of the dead and injured.

As reported, Russia attacked Ukraine last night with 570 weapons of air attack – 74 missiles and 496 UAVs of various types. The main direction of the strike was Kyiv.

Ukraine neutralized 524 targets (48 missiles and 476 drones). Currently, 86 injured are known in Kyiv. Some 70 of them have been hospitalized, and 13 people were killed.