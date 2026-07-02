Russia shelling kills 3, injures 44 in Kherson region over day – National Police

Over the past day, Russia shelled the de-occupied territory of Kherson region with artillery and attacked it with drones of various types, leaving three people dead and 44 injured, the National Police of Ukraine said on Thursday.

"In Kherson region, as a result of Russian shelling, three people were killed and 44 were injured, with children and medical workers among the victims. Also, as a result of enemy hits, an apartment building, 10 private houses, an administrative building, two police service vehicles, 11 civilian cars, and a route bus sustained damage," the National Police said in a message on Telegram.

All relevant services worked at the sites of the strikes, documenting the consequences of the attacks and assisting the victims.