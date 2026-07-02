Brave1, Airbus sign strategic MOU to accelerate defense innovations

Defense tech cluster Brave1 has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus Defence and Space, a European leader in space systems, defense, and security, at the Brave1 Advantage event dedicated to the organization’s anniversary.

According to Brave1, this is the cluster’s first strategic partnership with a leading Western defense corporation, and at the same time, the first step of the new Brave Prime initiative, a separate mechanism that integrates global defense industry leaders directly into the battle-tested Ukrainian defense innovation ecosystem.

As part of the cooperation, the parties will establish joint working groups ranging from fundamental research to the modernization of existing solutions. Airbus Defence and Space technologies will be integrated into the Test in Ukraine program, featuring intensive joint testing directly on the front line and joint evaluation of results with the military. Operational efficiency data of the technologies will immediately return to the development cycle to respond rapidly to urgent security standards.

"Brave1 is turning three years old, and during this time, we have expanded far beyond supporting startups – we are now building global partnerships within the new Brave Prime initiative. In Ukraine, the development cycle is measured not in months and years, but in days. Partnering with a global leader like Airbus allows us to combine decades of their aerospace experience with our flexible, battle-tested approach to development. Together, we are creating faster and more reliable defense solutions for the future security of Europe," Brave1 COO Iryna Zabolotna said.

Member of the executive committee of Airbus Defence and Space Jo Mueller noted that "cooperating with Ukraine in the defense sector is, in essence, working for the collective security of all of Europe."

"It is a great honor for us that Brave1 chose us as a strategic partner in one of the most advanced defense-tech ecosystems in the world. We are ready to support our partners with all of our long-term experience and competencies in the defense aerospace industry, and at the same time, we plan to strengthen our own capabilities thanks to the unique experience and talent of Ukrainian innovators," he said.

In addition, Airbus will become a strategic partner of the Defence Tech Valley summit in Lviv.