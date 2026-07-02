Russia attack destroys warehouse, office of Ukrainian electronics retailer MOYO

The warehouse and office of the Ukrainian electronics and appliances retail chain MOYO were destroyed as a result of a Russian attack last night, the company reported on social media.

"Today is a very difficult day for MOYO. An enemy strike completely destroyed our warehouse. All necessary services have been working on the site all night and morning. The most important thing is that people are alive," the company said on its Threads page.

It is specified that not only the warehouse but also the office was destroyed. At the same time, MOYO can still accept new orders for goods available on the website.

"If you have already placed an order earlier, we ask for a little time. We will do everything possible to ship it as soon as it becomes possible, or refund the money," the company said.

As reported, Russia attacked Ukraine last night with 570 weapons of air attack – 74 missiles and 496 UAVs of various types. The main direction of the strike was Kyiv.

Ukraine neutralized 524 targets (48 missiles and 476 drones). Currently, 86 injured are known in Kyiv. Some 70 of them have been hospitalized, and 13 people were killed.