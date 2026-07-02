Kallas proposes new sanctions against entities supporting Russia military-industrial complex in response to attack on Kyiv

High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas has announced that on Thursday she will submit a proposal to introduce sanctions against additional entities helping Russia’s military-industrial complex, in response to the massive attack on Ukraine.

On X, she emphasized that words of condemnation alone will not stop Russia’s attacks on Kyiv.

"Words of condemnation alone will not stop attacks on Kyiv. Only sustained military support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Moscow can do that. This week, the EU has started disbursing €6 billion under the €90 billion support loan to strengthen Kyiv’s defences. Today, I will propose to sanction more entities supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex in response to the strikes. The more Moscow attacks civilians, the more sanctions must be imposed.," the post reads.

Kallas stressed that the more Moscow attacks civilians, the more sanctions should be introduced.

"We continue to raise the price until Russia realizes it cannot win," the EU top diplomat stated.

She added that all staff members of the EU Delegation in Kyiv are on the ground and thanked her colleagues who continue their work.