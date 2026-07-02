Russia attacks Ukraine, Poland raises combat readiness level – Kosiniak-Kamysz

The Polish Armed Forces raised their combat readiness level last night when Russian occupiers launched massive strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities, particularly Kyiv.

"When Russia launches large-scale attacks on Ukraine, the Polish army immediately raises its combat readiness level. This is what happened tonight as well. Poland remained safe," Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said on X on Thursday.

According to him, "together with our allies from France and the Netherlands, we effectively protected Polish airspace. This is why we invest in a modern army and strong alliances – so that Poles can feel safe."

"I thank all the military personnel and our allies who stood guard over Poland’s security tonight," he added.

As reported, on the night of July 2, Russia attacked Ukraine with 570 weapons of air attack – 74 missiles and 496 UAVs of various types, with the main direction of the strike being Kyiv. Following the results of the night, the Defense Forces neutralized 524 targets (48 missiles and 476 drones).

According to preliminary information, hits by 25 ballistic missiles and 12 attack UAVs were recorded at 33 locations in Ukraine, along with the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at 18 locations.