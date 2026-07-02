Russia kills 2 children, injures 3 over day – National Police

Two children were killed, three were injured, and another two went missing over the past day as a result of crimes committed by Russian occupiers, the National Police of Ukraine reported on Thursday morning.

In total, as of July 2, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 711 Ukrainian children have been killed, 2,612 injured, and 2,367 have gone missing.

At the same time, according to the National Police, 61 children who were previously considered missing were found over the past day. No children taken to Russia were returned over the day.

Over the past day, 125 criminal proceedings were opened into the facts of war crimes committed by Russian occupiers, bringing the total since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to 205,781. Additionally, one proceeding was opened into the fact of high treason (447 since 2022), the agency reported.