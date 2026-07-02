Day of mourning declared in Kyiv on July 3 – mayor

Friday, July 3, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the most massive attack by Russia on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"On this day, flags will be flown at half-mast on all communal buildings in the city. It is also recommended to lower the state flags to half-mast on buildings of state and private forms of ownership. On July 3, any entertainment events are prohibited in the city," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the search and rescue operation in the damaged building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital continues, and people are still being searched for under the rubble.

As reported, Russia attacked Ukraine last night with 570 weapons of air attack – 74 missiles and 496 UAVs of various types. The main direction of the strike was Kyiv.

Ukraine neutralized 524 targets (48 missiles and 476 drones). Currently, 86 injured are known in Kyiv. Some 70 of them have been hospitalized, and 13 people were killed.