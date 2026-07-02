Russia shelling kills 1, injures 10 in Donetsk region over day – official

One civilian in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region was killed and another ten were injured as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers over the past day, head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Thursday morning, July 2.

"In Mayaky of the Sviatohirsk hromada, an administrative building was damaged. In Mykolaivka, a person was killed, and a private house was damaged. In Sloviansk, nine private houses, a multi-story building, and an administrative building were damaged. In Kramatorsk, four people were injured, and four multi-story buildings, a private house, a shop, and a car were damaged. In Oleksandrivka, an infrastructure facility was damaged. In Iverske of the Novodonetske hromada, four people were injured, and five cars and an agricultural enterprise were damaged; in Samiylivka, a private house was damaged, and in Spasko-Mykhailivka, an administrative building was damaged. In Druzhkivka, two people were injured, and a private house and an administrative building were damaged," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

In total, Russian forces shelled the region’s settlements 33 times over the day.

Some 443 people, including 83 children, were evacuated from front-line settlements over the past day.

As reported, on June 30, Russian forces shelled settlements in Donetsk region 25 times, injuring seven civilians. On June 29, they shelled the region’s settlements 23 times, injuring four civilians. On June 28, there were 24 shellings, with seven injured and no fatalities.

From the front line, 501 people, including 54 children, were evacuated on June 30; 515 people, including 42 children, were evacuated on June 29; and 443 people, including 45 children, were evacuated on June 28.