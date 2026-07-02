Ukraine neutralizes 524 of 570 enemy targets overnight, hits recorded at 33 locations

Russia attacked Ukraine last night with 570 weapons of air attack – 74 missiles and 496 UAVs of various types, with the main direction of the strike being Kyiv, and the Defense Forces neutralized 524 targets (48 missiles and 476 drones), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"On the night of July 2 (from 18:00 on July 1), the enemy launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using attack UAVs, as well as air, land, and sea-based missiles of various types. The main direction of the strike was Kyiv. A specific feature of the massive attack was the simultaneous use of air attack weapons of various types from different directions, and the deployment of a large number of ballistics and jet UAVs," the General Staff said in a message on Telegram.

According to preliminary information, as of 09:00, hits by 25 ballistic missiles and 12 attack UAVs were recorded at 33 locations, along with the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at 18 locations. Information regarding several missiles is being clarified.

It is reported that in total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected 570 air attack weapons – 74 missiles and 496 UAVs of various types: – 4 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch area – Kursk region, Russia), – 24 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Bryansk, Kursk regions, Russia), – 34 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area – Vologda region, Russia), – 8 Kalibr cruise missiles (launch area – Novorossiysk, Russia), – 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles (launch area – Voronezh region, Russia), – 496 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parodiya decoy drones (from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiyske in occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down or suppressed 524 targets – 48 missiles and 476 drones of various types: – 4 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, – 32 Kh-101 cruise missiles, – 8 Kalibr cruise missiles, – 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, – 476 enemy UAVs of various types.