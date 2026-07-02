Ukraine hits Lukoil refinery in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced a strike on the Kstovo-based Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery, one of the fuel suppliers for the Russian army.

"On the night of July 2, as part of reducing the military-economic potential of Russia, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo (Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia)," the General Staff said in a message on Telegram on Thursday morning.

It is reported that a hit on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the enterprise’s territory. According to preliminary information, the AVT-6 primary oil processing unit was damaged. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation. The design capacity of the plant is about 17 million tonnes of oil per year. The enterprise produces motor gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, lubricants, and other products used, in particular, to meet the needs of the armed forces of Russia.

In addition, an enemy drone storage warehouse near Kamianka, Zaporizhzhia region, was hit. A railway bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River near Stanytsia Luhanska was also struck. The facility is used by the enemy for military logistics and the transfer of personnel, weapons, and material and technical resources.

An enemy command and observation post near Vilshana, Kharkiv region, was hit as well.