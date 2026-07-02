Russian forces occupy 84 sq km in June, but total might be negative excluding areas liberated by AFU - DeepState

Russian troops occupied 84 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in June, but taking into account the areas liberated by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the growth of the occupied area may turn out to be negative for the second consecutive month, the DeepState analytical project has said.

"According to our map, the growth of occupied territories in June amounted to 84 square kilometers. At the same time, almost none of the successes of the Defense Forces can be shown yet, and if we take into account how much our forces liberated last month, then for the second time in a row, Russia will end up with a negative number," the message says.

Analysts note that the number of Russian assault actions in June increased by another 4.4%, but this is due to a change in their character. According to DeepState’s assessment, Russian forces are increasingly carrying out attacks in small groups or alone.

At the same time, in the second half of June, Russian troops achieved certain successes in the area of Kostiantynivka, in the Dobropillia-Kostiantynivka direction, and near Huliaipole, which allowed them to slightly improve their situation compared to May.

DeepState also reported that they expect information in July regarding the successes of Ukrainian troops in one of the directions, and that the development of the situation at the front will largely depend on the decisions of the Ukrainian military command.