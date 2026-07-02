Russian shelling kills two, injures 48 in Kharkiv region over day

Over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces launched strikes using multiple-launch rocket

systems (MLRS), guided aerial bombs, and various types of drones on Kharkiv and 28 settlements of the region, resulting in deaths and injuries, including children, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"As a result of the shelling, two people were killed; 48 people were injured, including five children," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, a 15-year-old boy was killed in Kharkiv, and another person was killed in Ivashky (their data is being clarified). The youngest victim – a girl from Kharkiv – is one year old.