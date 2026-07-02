Death toll in Kyiv rises to 13 – SES

The death toll in Kyiv has risen to 13, the State Emergency Service (SES) has said.

"Some 13 people were killed, and more than 30 others were injured. Rescuers managed to save 34 people," the service said on Telegram.

As reported, search and rescue operations continue at the destruction sites caused by the Russian strike in a multi-story building and private residential houses in the Darnytskyi district.

Also, at two locations, State Emergency Service psychologists provided assistance to more than 50 residents of the damaged houses.

Meanwhile, almost 500 rescuers and 96 units of fire, rescue, and special equipment of the State Emergency Service are involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

The information is being updated, the agency added.