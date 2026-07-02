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Russia loses 1,140 troops, 360 units of special vehicles over day – General Staff

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Russia loses 1,140 troops, 360 units of special vehicles over day – General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1,140 Russian invaders, 57 artillery systems, five armored vehicles, 2,123 UAVs, as well as 360 vehicles and special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Thursday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 2, 2026 approximately amounted to: personnel – about 1,405,900 (+1,140) people, combat armored vehicles – 24,861 (+5) units, artillery systems – 45,168 (+57) units, MLRS – 1,910 (+7) units, ground robotic systems – 1,791 (+9) units, operational-tactical level UAVs – 385,190 (+2,123) units, cruise missiles – 4,798 (+1) units, automotive equipment and tank trucks – 114,852 (+353) units, special equipment – 4,376 (+7) units," the message says.

The data is being updated.

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