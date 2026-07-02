Klymenko confirms 11 dead in Kyiv as result of Russia attack

Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has confirmed 11 dead in Kyiv as a result of a Russia attack.

"In the capital, 11 dead and more than 30 injured are currently confirmed. Unfortunately, the number of casualties will grow. People continue to seek help," he said on Telegram.

According to him, Kyiv suffered the most from Russia's strikes. In the Darnytsky district, part of a nine-story building was destroyed. State Emergency Service workers are currently working to rescue people from under the rubble.

The minister noted that 17 people were rescued at this location, seven of whom were extricated from the deadly trap.

There is also information about missing persons who are being searched for. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Klymenko added that in total, more than 20 residential buildings were hit in Kyiv as a result of the Russian shelling. Rescuers continue to work at 15 locations.

As reported, the death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv rose to 11, and the number of injured reached 56 people, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets reported.

On the night of July 2, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine. The heaviest strike hit Kyiv, resulting in nine confirmed dead and 56 injured.