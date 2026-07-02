Ukraine expects intl response, concrete actions to stop Russia terror - Sybiha

Ukraine expects an international response and concrete actions to stop Russia terror, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said, urging no delay in decisions to provide Ukraine with air defense systems.

"We demand strong international responses. Not only words of condemnation but concrete action to stop Russian terror. Decisions on air defense systems and missiles for Ukraine are needed right now, not later! Decisions to increase sanctions pressure on Russia are needed right now, not later! Decisions to increase support for Ukraine, including energy assistance, are needed right now, not later!" he said.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine's main request to partners after the night of Russian shelling of Kyiv is "not to delay decisions on air defense for Ukraine."

"At least 10 people have been killed as a result of Russia’s brutal attack against the Ukrainian capital with all types of missiles and drones. Sadly, this number may further rise. Rescue teams continue their work," the minister said.

The Foreign Minister noted that Russia shelled residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

"War criminal Putin can only wage a vile and terroristic war against civilians, women and children. Because in his war against Ukraine’s Defense Forces he cannot achieve a single result," he said.

According to the head of the MFA, such strikes are grave war crimes, and he is informing all partners and international organizations about them, calling for accountability and decisive action.

Sybiha noted that on the second day of his working visit to Japan, he would inform all his interlocutors about the strike by Russia and the need to increase pressure on Russia and support the Ukrainian people.