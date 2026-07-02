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Russia attack on Kyiv leaves at leas t 11 dead, 56 injured – Lubinets

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Russia attack on Kyiv leaves at leas t 11 dead, 56 injured – Lubinets
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The death toll from a Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 11, and the number of injured has reached 56 people, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"Kyiv and Kyiv region have survived another strike by Russia. Preliminarily, 11 people were killed as a result of the Russian shelling. Another 56 were injured, including children," he wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that "when Russia attacks Ukrainian cities, its goal is not only destruction. Its goal is human lives."

#kyiv #ombudsman #attack
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