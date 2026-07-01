Zelenskyy on Ireland's EU Council presidency: we expect important decisions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his visit to Ireland, held a meeting with President of the European Council António Costa and Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin, discussing further steps to advance Ukraine toward full membership in the European Union and strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia.

"Together with President of the European Council António Costa and Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin, we coordinated the priorities of the Ukrainian agenda for the duration of Ireland's presidency of the Council of the European Union," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, during the meeting, the parties discussed practical steps required for the most rapid advancement of Ukraine toward full membership in the European Union. "We also coordinated on further support for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy added.

"I thank Ireland and all our European partners for supporting Ukraine. We expect this presidency to be a time of important decisions," Zelenskyy emphasized.