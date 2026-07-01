Kuleba: 20 modular Ukrposhta branches set up in 6 frontline regions with Japan's support

Twenty modular branches of Ukrposhta have been set up in six frontline regions of Ukraine with the support of the Japanese government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), according to Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

"The new branches have been set up in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions – where permanent buildings were destroyed or damaged as a result of Russian attacks," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Kuleba, the branches are equipped with everything necessary to operate and provide basic services. People can receive pensions, social benefits, mail, and other essential services even in communities where major reconstruction is currently impossible.

According to the Ministry of Development, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has completely destroyed 49 Ukrposhta branches, while another 648 have been damaged.

"The deployment of modular branches was made possible under the Emergency Recovery and Reconstruction Project, which the Ministry of Development is implementing jointly with JICA with funding from the Japanese government. In the previous phases of this program, Ukraine received over $700 million in aid. The fifth phase is currently underway," Kuleba said.

"I thank the Government of Japan and JICA for their support of Ukraine, our people, and our communities," he added.