Irish PM: EU accession what Ukrainians deserve, task is to overcome neighborly challenges

The Ukrainian people deserve the European way of life, and Russia cannot win this war, Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin has stated.

"The Ukrainian people deserve and need – this is what they aspire to while defending their country. They want the European way of life and all the freedoms that come with it. And we must keep this in mind as a central goal. And Russia cannot win this war," Martin said at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin.

According to the Prime Minister of Ireland, this is not the first time that bilateral relations have been problematic for EU accession. Therefore, the task is for us to overcome these challenges.

"And I believe that based on what happened in Hungary after the elections, it can be called a breath of fresh air in the approach to Europe. We hope that this will go further. Both in terms of opening new clusters for Ukraine and Moldova, and indeed for the Western Balkan countries and others," Martin added.