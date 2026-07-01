Interfax-Ukraine
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20:22 01.07.2026

Zelenskyy: I hope Polish government supports Ukraine's European integration

2 min read
Zelenskyy: I hope Polish government supports Ukraine's European integration

Ukraine and Poland have certain difficulties in history, but currently, unanimity is needed in the security of Ukraine, which protects the EU, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

"We are neighbors, and of course, we have certain difficulties in our history. But you know, most countries in history have difficulties in the past. However, we are now living in the present, we face aggression against us, we are defending the EU. And we must think about security for our people for the future," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin in Dublin.

According to him, Ukraine is a strong partner and a good friend to our neighbors.

"And I hope that our neighbors will support us," the President added.

As reported, at the end of May 2026, Zelenskyy assigned the honorary name "after Heroes of UPA" to the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The decision drew criticism in Poland, where the Ukrainian Insurgent Army is linked to the Volyn tragedy.

On June 19, President of Poland Karol Nawrocki announced the decision to strip President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle, explaining this by disagreements over historical memory and the attitude toward the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. Following this, the second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, the third President Viktor Yushchenko, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Borys Tarasyuk, and a number of other Ukrainian statesmen renounced the Polish award.

Tags: #zelensky #poland

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