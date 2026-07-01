Zelenskyy on Nord Stream allegations: Ukraine doesn't know details, countries should contact each other

Ukraine has not officially received all the details regarding the case of the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline; the relevant authorities in Ukraine and Germany need to get in touch regarding this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We do not currently know all the details of this process. We have not officially received all the details – at least, I have not seen them. The relevant authorities of our two countries will coordinate, and once we receive more details, we will be able to respond accordingly," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin.