Interfax-Ukraine
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19:32 01.07.2026

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing another strike on Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing another strike on Ukraine
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

According to intelligence data, the Russians are preparing another massed strike on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday, July 1.

"Today, there is very unpleasant information about the ongoing preparation of another such Russian massed strike. There is intelligence data. And immediately after our press conference, after our conversation, my team and I will be returning to Ukraine very quickly," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin.

The President urged Ukrainians to be cautious, pay attention to air raid sirens, and proceed to shelters.

"We know that Putin has been preparing this massed strike on Ukraine for some time. Tonight is precisely when this threat exists," Zelenskyy reported.

He added that today and in the coming days, air defense and Ukrainian warriors will do everything they can.

"I have already given the relevant instructions – to the military, the Minister of Internal Affairs, special services, and intelligence agencies. But we all must understand who we are dealing with and the vileness with which Russia continues this war. We must put Russia in conditions where they have no other alternatives but peace," the head of state emphasized.

Tags: #strike #russia #zelensky

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