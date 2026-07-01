Umerov: Ukraine introduces Fast Track for military exports – 30 days from application to decision

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

The Government of Ukraine has reduced the period for considering applications from Ukrainian manufacturers for the export of certain categories of military products to the member countries of the Drone Deal from 90 to 30 days, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov has reported.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that launches a new model for considering export applications for Ukrainian manufacturers. It will apply to deliveries to countries with which Ukraine has signed agreements in the Drone Deal format. The main change is that the review period is reduced from 90 to 30 days," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, the Fast Track will allow international contracts to be launched faster, expand cooperation with partners, and open up new opportunities for the Ukrainian defense industrial complex. In addition, such a decision will provide additional opportunities for securing the Slovak and Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"At the same time, security remains an absolute priority. The Ministry of Defense, together with other components of the security sector, will form a list of critical goods and technologies whose export could pose a threat to national security. The simplified procedure will not apply to them," Umerov emphasized.

In standard cases, the export decision will be made within 30 days without mandatory consideration by the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control.

The commission will be involved in only two cases: if it concerns critical goods or if caveats arise during the review of the application via the Fast Track.

"We are shortening the timeframes, but we are not reducing control. This decision will allow Ukrainian manufacturers to work faster, while the state maintains all the necessary safeguards to protect national security," Umerov summarized.

Ще за темою