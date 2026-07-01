Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:25 01.07.2026

Umerov: Ukraine introduces Fast Track for military exports – 30 days from application to decision

2 min read
Umerov: Ukraine introduces Fast Track for military exports – 30 days from application to decision
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

The Government of Ukraine has reduced the period for considering applications from Ukrainian manufacturers for the export of certain categories of military products to the member countries of the Drone Deal from 90 to 30 days, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov has reported.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that launches a new model for considering export applications for Ukrainian manufacturers. It will apply to deliveries to countries with which Ukraine has signed agreements in the Drone Deal format. The main change is that the review period is reduced from 90 to 30 days," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, the Fast Track will allow international contracts to be launched faster, expand cooperation with partners, and open up new opportunities for the Ukrainian defense industrial complex. In addition, such a decision will provide additional opportunities for securing the Slovak and Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"At the same time, security remains an absolute priority. The Ministry of Defense, together with other components of the security sector, will form a list of critical goods and technologies whose export could pose a threat to national security. The simplified procedure will not apply to them," Umerov emphasized.

In standard cases, the export decision will be made within 30 days without mandatory consideration by the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control.

The commission will be involved in only two cases: if it concerns critical goods or if caveats arise during the review of the application via the Fast Track.

"We are shortening the timeframes, but we are not reducing control. This decision will allow Ukrainian manufacturers to work faster, while the state maintains all the necessary safeguards to protect national security," Umerov summarized.

Ще за темою

Tags: #export #military #products

MORE ABOUT

17:45 24.06.2026
Volyn military unit official overpays UAH 1 mln for food supplies – SBI

Volyn military unit official overpays UAH 1 mln for food supplies – SBI

15:00 23.06.2026
Ukraine targets doubled dairy exports by 2035 in new economic plan – ministry

Ukraine targets doubled dairy exports by 2035 in new economic plan – ministry

14:45 19.06.2026
Military inventors to receive 25% of cost of licenses for their developments – Defense Ministry

Military inventors to receive 25% of cost of licenses for their developments – Defense Ministry

13:14 19.06.2026
Platoon commander of military unit in Kyiv region demands bribe, threatens to send soldier to combat zone – SBI

Platoon commander of military unit in Kyiv region demands bribe, threatens to send soldier to combat zone – SBI

20:11 18.06.2026
NBU may factor in increase in military pay in its July macroeconomic forecast

NBU may factor in increase in military pay in its July macroeconomic forecast

17:31 12.06.2026
Svyrydenko: Govt launches comprehensive transformation of military service

Svyrydenko: Govt launches comprehensive transformation of military service

15:22 12.06.2026
Ukraine launches military service reform with new contract terms

Ukraine launches military service reform with new contract terms

14:39 12.06.2026
Zelenskyy announces increase in army payments, avg UAH 300,000 on first line

Zelenskyy announces increase in army payments, avg UAH 300,000 on first line

10:28 12.06.2026
Government to present military pay and service term reform within weeks – Svyrydenko

Government to present military pay and service term reform within weeks – Svyrydenko

19:21 11.06.2026
Govt authorizes transfer to service members of apartments provided to military units under usufruct rights

Govt authorizes transfer to service members of apartments provided to military units under usufruct rights

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Nord Stream allegations: Ukraine doesn't know details, countries should contact each other

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing another strike on Ukraine

Enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv kill two

Zelenskyy believes progress on Drone Deal with EU can be achieved in next 6 months

Russia kills 2, injures at least 15 in ballistic missile attack on Odesa

LATEST

Zelenskyy: I hope Polish government supports Ukraine's European integration

Zelenskyy on Nord Stream allegations: Ukraine doesn't know details, countries should contact each other

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing another strike on Ukraine

Enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv kill one, injure 32

Injured in Kharkiv rises to 26, youngest victim one year old

Costa expects progress in Ukraine EU membership talks during Irish presidency

Enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv kill two

Zelenskyy believes progress on Drone Deal with EU can be achieved in next 6 months

Russia kills 2, injures at least 15 in ballistic missile attack on Odesa

Russia hits Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb, casualties reported

AD
AD