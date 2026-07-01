Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:20 01.07.2026

Enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv kill one, injure 32

1 min read
Enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv kill one, injure 32
Photo: State Emergency Service

According to updated information, the enemy struck Kharkiv with 7 KABs (guided aerial bombs), hits were recorded in Kyivsky, Osnoviansky, and Novobavarsky districts, there is a dead person and injured, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

"At this minute, 32 injured are known. One person died – a 15-year-old boy," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he reported two dead and 26 injured, the youngest of whom was 1 year old, and the oldest was 71 years old.

Tags: #kharkiv

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