Enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv kill one, injure 32

Photo: State Emergency Service

According to updated information, the enemy struck Kharkiv with 7 KABs (guided aerial bombs), hits were recorded in Kyivsky, Osnoviansky, and Novobavarsky districts, there is a dead person and injured, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

"At this minute, 32 injured are known. One person died – a 15-year-old boy," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he reported two dead and 26 injured, the youngest of whom was 1 year old, and the oldest was 71 years old.