Injured in Kharkiv rises to 26, youngest victim one year old

As of 17.15, the number of people injured as a result of a series of airstrikes on Kharkiv has increased to 26, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

"At this minute, 26 injured are known across five locations. The youngest victim is just a year old, the oldest is 71," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Terekhov reported 2 dead, one of whom was a 15-year-old boy. According to information from the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, 1 person was killed and another 13, including two children, were injured.