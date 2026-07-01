Russia kills 2, injures at least 15 in ballistic missile attack on Odesa

Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on Odesa region, and currently two killed and 15 injured are known, head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper reported.

"Today in the afternoon, Russia launched a ballistic strike on Odesa region. Unfortunately, according to preliminary data, two people were killed, and another 15 were injured, 11 of whom were hospitalized," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

All injured individuals are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

According to the regional military administration, damage was recorded on the territory of one of the enterprises, which caused a fire that has already been extinguished. All relevant services are working at the scene.

Information regarding the consequences of the attack is being clarified.