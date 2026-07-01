Zelenskyy arrives in Ireland

Photo: www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Ireland, where he will take part in the opening ceremony of Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Every day Ukraine proves that it deserves to be an equal part of our common European home. And we hope that during Ireland’s presidency of the EU Council, we will be able to achieve tangible progress on the path to membership and open all negotiating clusters," the president noted.

He will also meet with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and President of the European Council António Costa.