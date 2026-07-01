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13:57 01.07.2026

Zelenskyy awaits passed law on National Pantheon for immediate signing

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Zelenskyy awaits passed law on National Pantheon for immediate signing
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked all parliamentarians who supported the bill on the Ukrainian National Pantheon and announced that he is awaiting it for immediate signing.

"I am grateful to all parliamentarians who supported the bill on the Ukrainian National Pantheon. An important step. And important not only in the context of our history and honoring by Ukrainians precisely their own heroes, but also in the context of creating the foundations for long-term social unity in the future. This is possible when the decisions of our state are built on the recognition of the real – those whom people truly respect, those who made a truly historical contribution to the defense, development, and strengthening of Ukraine, its subjectivity, independence, and glory. I await the bill for immediate signing," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

 

Tags: #pantheon

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