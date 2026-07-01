Ukraine to receive Meteor missiles alongside Gripen fighters to counter Russian KAB carriers

Photo: Ministry of Defense

Sweden will provide Ukraine with Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets alongside Meteor long-range air-to-air missiles, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson confirmed.

Jonson stated this at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykhailo Fedorov in Kyiv on Wednesday, responding to a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent regarding the transfer of missiles for the Gripen.

"Yes, we can say that we will also provide the Gripen aircraft with long-range strike capabilities. So, this will be one of those factors that, in my opinion, will force Russia to pull back to some of its logistical facilities as well," the minister said.

Jonson also added that Sweden is conducting discussions and cooperation on this matter within the framework of the so-called "aviation coalition," which the Swedish side is part of alongside other countries, including the Netherlands, Denmark, and the United States. According to Jonson, "everyone is in agreement on this."

In turn, the Ukrainian Defense Minister emphasized that Meteor missiles "are an important element, in general, of our future Air Defense System."

"This could be a key tool against carriers of Russian KABs (guided aerial bombs). Therefore, we will do everything to get more of these missiles. We will definitely receive missiles together with the Gripen, but we are not disclosing the exact number yet. We will work to ensure the maximum number, because this is a consortium of countries that manufacture this missile," Fedorov explained.

The head of the agency added that "there is still homework to be done to increase the number of the missiles themselves."

Meteor is a long-range air-to-air missile manufactured by the European consortium MBDA. It has an operational range of over 100 km, with a maximum range reaching up to 200 km. The missile is capable of reaching speeds of around 4,600 kilometers per hour. The Meteor is equipped with an active radar homing head and a ramjet engine. This allows it to maintain high speed throughout its entire flight path and effectively engage air targets at long ranges.

These characteristics make the Meteor one of the most powerful tools in the class of long-range air-to-air missiles. Gripen jets armed with such missiles can pose a constant threat to KAB carriers, particularly Su-34s, forcing them away from the front line.

As reported, an agreement for the procurement of 16 Swedish JAS 39 Gripen E multi-role fighters was officially signed on June 30. In the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of the Ministries of Defense of both countries, the corresponding agreement was signed by Serhiy Boyev, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine; Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the State Enterprise "Defense Procurement Agency"; and Mikael Granholm, Director General of the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).

Ukraine will receive the Gripen E at the beginning of 2029. In addition to the aircraft themselves, the partnership provides for the supply of necessary equipment and subsequent technical maintenance. Furthermore, thanks to partners, Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel are already undergoing relevant training.

The agreement is implemented through a European loan and with the support of the United Kingdom. Ukraine will also receive another modification, the JAS 39 Gripen C/D, as military aid – the first 16 jets at the beginning of 2027.