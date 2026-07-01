Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:25 01.07.2026

SBU neutralizes over 16,000 Russian cyberattacks, cyber incidents since 2022, largely targeting media

2 min read
SBU neutralizes over 16,000 Russian cyberattacks, cyber incidents since 2022, largely targeting media

Specialists of the Cybersecurity Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have neutralized more than 16,000 cyberattacks and cyber incidents carried out by Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a significant portion of which targeted Ukrainian media, Head of the Department Volodymyr Karastelov said.

"Since February 24, 2022, Russia has significantly increased the number of cyberattacks against Ukraine. If we are talking about the largest ones – those handled specifically by the SBU – during this time we have managed to neutralize over 16,000 cyberattacks and critical cyber incidents. It is noteworthy that along with government bodies, financial institutions, and defense structures, a priority target for such enemy attacks is the Ukrainian media," he emphasized.

As reported on the SBU website on Wednesday, to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian media, the SBU, together with the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting, is implementing a project to increase the cyber resilience of local and regional media.

"The main goal of the joint project is not only to react to cyberattacks after they have already occurred, but also to build practical capacity within regional editorial offices to independently detect threats, protect their digital resources, and ensure continuous operation even under conditions of full-scale war. We are interested in systemic and ongoing cooperation with SBU specialists in this area," Chair of the National Council Olha Herasymiuk said.

In 2026, within the framework of the project, a series of practical cyber security trainings were conducted for representatives of regional media. The training took place at 20 regional venues, covering representatives of 21 regions of Ukraine. Nearly 450 people took part in the trainings – media managers, journalists, editors, administrators of digital resources, and technical specialists of editorial offices.

Tags: #sbu #cyberattacks

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