ICRC president arrives in Russia to discuss urgent humanitarian issues regarding Russia war against Ukraine

Photo: ICRC

President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric has arrived in Moscow (Russia) for a two-day high-level visit to discuss urgent humanitarian issues regarding the Russia war against Ukraine.

"Planned meetings with Russian high-ranking officials will focus on issues related to international humanitarian law, including the importance of protecting civilians and the infrastructure they depend on, ensuring the rights of prisoners of war and other protected persons, as well as clarifying the fate of missing persons," an ICRC press release reads.

It is noted that Spoljaric’s visit to Moscow takes place within the framework of "the ICRC’s ongoing humanitarian dialogue with Russian authorities."

"The ICRC maintains such dialogues with parties to conflicts to discuss their obligations under the Geneva Conventions to limit suffering during war. The ICRC maintains a neutral presence and continues to operate on both sides of the front line, and thanks to this, delivers life-saving assistance to vulnerable populations, whoever they are and wherever they are," the press release emphasizes.

It is highlighted that in addition to activities in Russia and Ukraine, the bureau of the ICRC’s Central Tracing Agency in Geneva carries out "the collection, storage, and transmission of vital information regarding the fate of servicemen and civilians who went missing or were separated from their families."