Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:34 01.07.2026

General Cherry buys Russian propagandist Artemiy Lebedev's apartment

2 min read

Ukrainian defense tech company General Cherry bought the Kyiv apartment of propagandist Artemiy Lebedev on Yaroslaviv Val Street at an auction for UAH 13.5 million.

"General Cherry bought the apartment of propagandist Artemiy Lebedev at an auction. Proceeds from the sale go to the Fund for Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. What happens next to the apartment? General Cherry will turn it into a space for new Ukrainian culture. Details later," the company said on Facebook.

The company recalled that Artemiy Lebedev is a Russian designer, businessman, and propagandist.

"In 2022, he arrived in occupied Enerhodar of our native Zaporizhia region and climbed onto the roof of the sixth power block of the NPP… For us, it was absolutely matter of principle to take his apartment for public benefit… We returned the apartment – we will return Enerhodar too!" the company emphasized.

According to Prozorro, the apartment was sold at a starting price of UAH 10 million, and the final bid of the winner was UAH 13.5 million. The other bidder was Atomenergomashbud LLC.

The Russian designer and propagandist Artemiy Lebedev had two confiscated apartments in Kyiv: one with an area of 138.5 square meters on Yaroslaviv Val Street (overlooking the Golden Gate), and a second apartment with an area of 193 square meters on Saksahanskoho Street. Both apartments were confiscated by a ruling of the High Anti-Corruption Court in July 2023.

Tags: #general_cherry #artemiy_lebedev #apartments

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