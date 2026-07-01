Interfax-Ukraine
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11:47 01.07.2026

Ukraine hits 11 Russian oil refineries, 7 fuel logistics facilities, 9 defense enterprises in June – Defense Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine hits 11 Russian oil refineries, 7 fuel logistics facilities, 9 defense enterprises in June – Defense Ministry
Photo: Telegram

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine summarized deep strikes inside Russian territory for June, reporting that Ukraine hit 11 Russian oil refineries, seven fuel logistics facilities, and eight military-industrial complex enterprises.

"Ukraine hit 11 Russian oil refineries, seven fuel logistics facilities, eight military plants, space communication centers, ships, and ferries," a report on the General Staff Telegram channel reads.

According to the agency, the geography of the strikes covered territory from Crimea and Krasnodar Krai to Western Siberia. The maximum distance of a successful strike exceeded 2,000 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine.

Tags: #june #oil_refinery #fuel

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