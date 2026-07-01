URCS works at sites affected by Russian attacks on Zaporizhia

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

A team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at sites affected by Russian air attacks in Zaporizhia on June 30.

"Yesterday, volunteers of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Zaporizhia region worked throughout the day at the sites where Russian attacks occurred, providing assistance to victims together with other rescue services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers provided first pre-medical and psychological aid to people affected by the shellings. They also supported rescuers in liquidating the consequences of Russian strikes.

According to official data, as a result of the morning strike, one person was killed and nine more were injured. During the evening attack within an hour and a half, Russian troops dropped seven guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhia: two people were killed and 15 were injured.