Verkhovna Rada to determine decisions on burials at Pantheon – MP

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/volodymyr.viatrovych

Decisions on burials at the national Pantheon will be determined by the Verkhovna Rada, member of the parliamentary committee on humanitarian and information policy Volodymyr Viatrovych (European Solidarity faction) has said.

"Directly, the specific list of those individuals to be honored at the Pantheon will be adopted by a corresponding parliamentary decision with 226 votes," Viatrovych said at a briefing on Wednesday.

According to him, burials can be carried out only after 20 years from the day of death to avoid hasty or unfounded decisions. Viatrovych also noted that the possibility of holding an international competition for the construction of the Pantheon itself is provided for.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider presidential bill No. 15360 on the Ukrainian national Pantheon on Wednesday.