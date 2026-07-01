Hangars with fighters hit at Saki military airfield in Crimea – SBU

A successful strike was carried out on the Saki military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea by forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

"The infrastructure of the airfield, in particular hangars with fighters, became the target of the operation. Five hits of SBU drones on the hangars where aviation equipment was stored have been confirmed," the SBU website reports on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, Su-30 and Su-30SM fighters were in two hangars at the time of the strike. After the attack, a fire was recorded in the hangar where the Su-30SM was located, which indicates a successful hit on the target. "The approximate cost of each such aircraft is from $30 to $50 million, depending on the configuration," the report says.

The SBU noted that the strike was carried out within the framework of a 40-day influence operation against Russia announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in order to compel Russia to peace.