Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:26 01.07.2026

Ukraine shoots down 130 of 151 Russian UAVs, Kh-59 missile; 17 strike drones hit 16 locations

2 min read
Ukraine shoots down 130 of 151 Russian UAVs, Kh-59 missile; 17 strike drones hit 16 locations

Overnight into Wednesday, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 130 out of 151 Russian drones as well as a Kh-59 air-guided missile, however, hits of 17 strike drones were recorded at 16 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense shot down/suppressed a Kh-59 guided air missile and 130 Russian UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types in the north, south and east of the country," the report reads.

In total, on the night of July 1 (from 18:00 on June 30), Russia attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, a Kh-59 guided air missile from the Black Sea, and 151 strike UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, and Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits of 17 strike UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (debris) at four locations. Information regarding the impact of the ballistic missile is being clarified, and no information about destruction or casualties has been received.

Tags: #air_defense #uavs

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