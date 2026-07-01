Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:24 01.07.2026

Russia shells Novhorod-Siversky several times, injures civilian woman

2 min read
Russia shells Novhorod-Siversky several times, injures civilian woman

Resident of Novhorod-Siversky (Chernihiv region) was injured as a result of a strike on the central market of the city on Tuesday, Head of the Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus reported.

"In the afternoon, a strike on the central market. A local resident was injured and is receiving outpatient treatment. Commercial infrastructure was damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, Russia carried out several strikes on the city on the last day of June. "Yesterday morning, Russia struck an agricultural enterprise in Novhorod-Siversky with a Molniya drone. A warehouse building was damaged. The roof caught fire… There was also a strike on a regular yard – windows and a facade in a house were damaged. In the evening, a strike with a Lancet drone on a gas station. Firefighters extinguished the fire," the head of the regional administration reported.

Chaus also reported Russian strikes on gas stations in other parts of the region. "Late in the evening, Russia struck a village in the Horodnia community with a Gerbera drone – a gas station was damaged. In Horodnia itself, a house was damaged. At night, Gerbera drones attacked the Baturyn community of the Nizhyn district. There were hits on the territory of gas stations. A truck was damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire," he said.

According to the head of the regional administration, housing was damaged in Semenivka due to an FPV drone strike. Hits on energy, critical infrastructure, and communication facilities on the territory of Chernihiv region were also recorded during the day.

Tags: #novhorod_siversky #shelling

MORE ABOUT

19:47 30.06.2026
Russia drops seven air bombs on Zaporizhzhia in 1.5 hours: two killed, 15 injured

Russia drops seven air bombs on Zaporizhzhia in 1.5 hours: two killed, 15 injured

19:24 29.06.2026
Russians strike Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration building

Russians strike Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration building

20:08 25.06.2026
One person killed, four more injured in Kharkiv region as result of airstrikes

One person killed, four more injured in Kharkiv region as result of airstrikes

20:58 24.06.2026
Russian attack on Kherson central market injures three – official

Russian attack on Kherson central market injures three – official

20:18 24.06.2026
Another injured NPA deminer dies in hospital – official

Another injured NPA deminer dies in hospital – official

20:11 24.06.2026
Russian shelling injures 15 in Sumy region, including three children – official

Russian shelling injures 15 in Sumy region, including three children – official

19:15 23.06.2026
Occupiers take lives of six people in Dnipropetrovsk region, another 32 injured – official

Occupiers take lives of six people in Dnipropetrovsk region, another 32 injured – official

12:40 20.06.2026
Russian shelling kills 2, wounds 13 in Kharkiv region over past 24 hours

Russian shelling kills 2, wounds 13 in Kharkiv region over past 24 hours

20:02 19.06.2026
Two civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

Two civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

17:56 19.06.2026
16 civilians wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling

16 civilians wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Sweden sign agreement on 16 Gripen fighter jet procurement

Syrsky: Defense Forces liberate nearly 670 sq km since start of year

Kyiv applies emergency outage schedules – Ukrenergo in Kyiv Digital

Firefighters liquidate 2 burning sites in Chornobyl zone forests

European Commission allocates first tranche of EUR 3.9 bln for UAV purchase

LATEST

Ukraine shoots down 130 of 151 Russian UAVs, Kh-59 missile; 17 strike drones hit 16 locations

Russia hits construction supermarket in Mykolaiv region with UAV – SES

National Police investigators open over 222,000 proceedings regarding crimes related to Russia aggression since 2022 – Vyhivsky

Russian morning drone attack on route taxi in Kherson injures 7 – official

Denmark announces 30th military aid package to Ukraine worth EUR 590 mln – Ministry of Defense

Odesa leadership discusses maritime infrastructure protection, energy resilience with U.S. Senate delegation

Sybiha begins visit to Japan with meeting with speaker of lower house of parliament: We ready to cooperate to exchange experience in sphere of life protection

Ukraine, Sweden sign agreement on 16 Gripen fighter jet procurement

Syrsky: Defense Forces destroy several times more invaders than they lose, not enough for turning point

Budanov: stable security, growing economy will create preconditions for Ukrainians' return

AD
AD