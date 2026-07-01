Russia shells Novhorod-Siversky several times, injures civilian woman

Resident of Novhorod-Siversky (Chernihiv region) was injured as a result of a strike on the central market of the city on Tuesday, Head of the Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus reported.

"In the afternoon, a strike on the central market. A local resident was injured and is receiving outpatient treatment. Commercial infrastructure was damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, Russia carried out several strikes on the city on the last day of June. "Yesterday morning, Russia struck an agricultural enterprise in Novhorod-Siversky with a Molniya drone. A warehouse building was damaged. The roof caught fire… There was also a strike on a regular yard – windows and a facade in a house were damaged. In the evening, a strike with a Lancet drone on a gas station. Firefighters extinguished the fire," the head of the regional administration reported.

Chaus also reported Russian strikes on gas stations in other parts of the region. "Late in the evening, Russia struck a village in the Horodnia community with a Gerbera drone – a gas station was damaged. In Horodnia itself, a house was damaged. At night, Gerbera drones attacked the Baturyn community of the Nizhyn district. There were hits on the territory of gas stations. A truck was damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire," he said.

According to the head of the regional administration, housing was damaged in Semenivka due to an FPV drone strike. Hits on energy, critical infrastructure, and communication facilities on the territory of Chernihiv region were also recorded during the day.