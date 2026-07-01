Interfax-Ukraine
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10:05 01.07.2026

National Police investigators open over 222,000 proceedings regarding crimes related to Russia aggression since 2022 – Vyhivsky

2 min read
National Police investigators open over 222,000 proceedings regarding crimes related to Russia aggression since 2022 – Vyhivsky

Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky notes that during the full-scale war, investigators of the National Police opened more than 222,000 criminal proceedings regarding crimes related to the armed aggression of Russia, and at the same time they ensure the investigation of more than 1.8 million criminal proceedings in all directions.

"The world has not yet known such experience as Ukrainian police investigators have today. Working under shelling, in frontline communities, in de-occupied territories and in the rear, they form new standards for documenting war crimes and investigating in war conditions," Vyhivsky wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, July 1, when Investigator’s Day is celebrated in Ukraine.

He emphasized that investigators of the National Police of Ukraine not only investigate crimes, but also form unique international experience.

"They are the first to start painstaking work after Russian shellings, document war crimes, record every piece of evidence, help establish the identities of the dead, return names to the missing. At the same time, police investigators investigate murders, expose drug business, illegal arms trafficking, fraudulent schemes and thousands of other crimes on which the safety of our citizens depends. This is an extremely difficult job. It requires not only professional knowledge, but also endurance, humanity and inner strength. After all, behind each criminal proceeding are human destinies, the pain of loss, expectation of justice," Vyhivsky said.

Tags: #investigators

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