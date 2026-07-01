Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:26 01.07.2026

Russian morning drone attack on route taxi in Kherson injures 7 – official

1 min read
Russian morning drone attack on route taxi in Kherson injures 7 – official
Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration

The number of people injured as a result of a morning Russian drone attack on route taxi No. 14 in Kherson has risen to seven, head of the city military administration Yaroslav Shanko has said.

"Seven injured people sought medical help and were taken to medical facilities: 57-year-old, 55-year-old, two 53-year-old, 52-year-old women and men aged 36 and 52. Among the victims is a senior nurse of the neurological department of the regional children’s hospital," the report said.

According to the head of the city military administration, all the victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, they are currently undergoing further examination and receiving necessary medical care.

As reported, earlier Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleksandr Prokudin informed that two people were killed as a result of a Russian attack on the route taxi.

Tags: #kherson #russian_attack

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