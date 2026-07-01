Interfax-Ukraine
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09:15 01.07.2026

Denmark announces 30th military aid package to Ukraine worth EUR 590 mln – Ministry of Defense

2 min read
Denmark announces 30th military aid package to Ukraine worth EUR 590 mln – Ministry of Defense
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The Ministry of Defense of Denmark announced the 30th military aid package to Ukraine with a total volume of about DKK 4.4 billion (approximately EUR 590 million), which provides for further strengthening of support for the Ukrainian armed forces in countering Russia.

"Denmark stands firmly behind Ukraine. Ukraine’s fight for freedom is also Europe’s fight, and we have no right to fail Ukrainians when it matters most," Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus said, adding that the country is also studying Ukrainian experience to strengthen its own defense capability.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen noted that "there is a new dynamic" on the battlefield, but this does not mean a decrease in support for Ukraine.

"Currently, there is a new dynamic on the battlefield regarding Ukraine. This does not mean that we can just relax. On the contrary, we must maintain support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating positions," he said.

The Danish Ministry of Defense emphasized that the country remains one of the most active allies of Ukraine and since 2022 has provided military aid totaling approximately DKK 76.8 billion.

"The defense of Europe begins in Ukraine. Therefore, the government is firmly committed to continuing support for Ukraine and, together with allies and partners, working to place Ukraine in the strongest possible position – now and in the future," Jeppe Bruus said.

Tags: #military_aid #denmark

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