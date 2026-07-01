Odesa leadership discusses maritime infrastructure protection, energy resilience with U.S. Senate delegation

Photo: https://t.me/odeskaODA

Security situation in Odesa region, strengthening energy resilience, protecting maritime infrastructure, and further US support for Ukraine became key topics of a meeting between regional leadership and a US Senate delegation, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

Head of Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak also took part in the meeting. The American delegation included Senators Ted Budd, Tim Kaine, and Alan Armstrong.

According to Kiper, the delegation representatives were briefed on the security situation in the region and the consequences of constant Russian attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure of Odesa region.

"Special attention paid to resolving issues of strengthening energy resilience, security of maritime infrastructure, and further support for Ukraine from United States of America," report shared on Telegram channel reads.

The head of Odesa Regional Military Administration also emphasized that Odesa region highly values solidarity of international partners and continues to work on deepening cooperation with United States.