Sybiha begins visit to Japan with meeting with speaker of lower house of parliament: We ready to cooperate to exchange experience in sphere of life protection

Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha began a visit to Japan with a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives Eisuke Mori, during which he discussed strengthening interparliamentary ties and further support for Ukraine.

"Pleased to begin my visit to Japan with a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives Eisuke Mori," Sybiha said on X.

According to him, he highly appreciated the speaker’s personal commitment to strengthening parliamentary ties between Ukraine and Japan, in particular within the Japan-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship League.

Sybiha emphasized that the Japanese parliament has consistently supported Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion by Russia.

"Right now, Europe and the Indo-Pacific face shared threats, including because of Russia’s engagement of North Korea into its war against Ukraine. We are ready to work together to share experience in protecting life and to strengthen our security," Sybiha said.